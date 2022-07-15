I wonder if Bafana Bafana would still be challenging for the Cosafa Cup had they turned to a couple of more PSL regulars. Today South Africa will take on Madagascar in the Plate semifinals of the regional tournament having been dumped out of the quarterfinals on penalties.

Their shootout defeat to Mozambique came after their attack struggled to truly test the Mambas on Wednesday night in the KZN-staged competition. While SA usually consider the tournament as a chance to see what their player stocks look like, the side Hugo Broos’s assistant coach Helman Mkhalele put out felt a little more experimental than expected. STATIC: Boitumelo Radiopane Only a handful of top-flight regulars started the game. And it showed.

With mostly NFD and Diski Challenge players on the park, Bafana lacked the big-match temperament to take the game by the scruff of the neck. The central defensive partnership of SuperSport United defender Kegan Johannes and Stellenbosch’s senior international Athenkosi Mcaba looked untroubled throughout the game. Man of the Match Selaelo Rasebotja of Matsatsantas bossed the game well alongside Maritzburg United’s Rowan Human.