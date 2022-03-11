They say a jack of all trades is a master of none.

We've seen it in all sports.

One man will be play in numerous position and take up various roles.

They call him a utility player.

But his usefulness will expire when the team just get a new specialist in his position.

We've seen it hundreds of times.

Which brings us to the curious case of Damian Willemse.

HONING HIS SKILLS: Damian Willemse training

This weekend, the 23-year-old will play his 50th game for the Stormers on Sunday.

That is no mean feat. Half a century of matches at top-level rugby issie vir a Frans nie.

But no one knows where he will play - this bra is the ultimate franse voel.

He wants to play everywhere.

During his Stormers and Springbok career, the laaitie from Strand has gone from flyhalf to fullback and now to inside centre.

GROWING IN COMPUSURE: Willemse for Boks

There is always the danger that he could fall by the wayside, like a younger Frans Steyn, if he doesn't apply himself.

However, Willemse seems to be a special case among utility backs.

And he could usher in a new free attacking role in the backline.

We've all seen lots of fullbacks joining the line and popping up at first receiver, but Willemse could be that first hybrid to give South African rugby a new dimension.

If you want to imagine a Mzansi Stephen Larkham with the freedom of a prime Willie le Roux, that's what Willemse could be and wants to be.

LATE APPRECIATION:Utility Bok Frans Steyn

It's not a bad idea.

Getting the best of his incredible skillset should be the goal for any coach lucky to have him under their tutelage, just like maximising any player's potential should be.

And what a skillset?!

He can step, he can offload in the tackle, he has an incredible kicking game.

And that’s just the natural stuff.

He is a big man who can dish out the hits and he is solid under high ball - all skills he has honed moving from one position to the next.

And most importantly, his game intelligence and decision-making has improved during all of this.

It hasn’t always been easy to watch. There have been doubts whether he will find his niche.

But it seems like he’s finally found it.

And the Stormers - and indeed the Springboks - believe that they can harness Willemse’s willingness to master all backline trades.

He is an amazing talent and now it’s about guiding him and massaging him into that role.

His playmaking skills have been on full display this season.

Since his link-up with flyhalf Manie Libbok and fullback Warrick Gelant earlier this year, the Stormers attack has been a revelation.

His try in the defeat to Connacht was probably the best example of what he could become.

After launching an up-and-under for Sergeal Petersen to chase down, Willemse followed up in support to get the offload and take contact, free his hands with two defenders on him and slam the ball over the tryline after powering through.

That’s what they call “Pure Bok”.

With the Bok management watching him closely, he may not be destined to just sit on the bench to make an impact in the final 20 minutes.

He could just become the baas of the Bok backline - the master of all trades.

