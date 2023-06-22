Saturday’s Currie Cup final between the defending champion Pumas and the Free State Cheetahs proves that there are more than enough talented rugby players in South Africa to compete in both hemispheres. South Africa’s Central Cats facing the Canterbury Crusaders of New Zealand in the Super Rugby final, while the Stormers tackle whoever in the United Rugby Championship (URC) final, or better yet, European Champions Cup decider.

Such global domination is unheard of and should not even be dreamed up. That’s of course in a reality where north sticks to north and South Africa are not playing in the European Cup. And then there were two…🏆#CurrieCup #WhereLegendsRise pic.twitter.com/0q6kusBZgY — The Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) June 19, 2023 When that happened all logic went out the window. So indulge me, what I’m conjuring up is not that far-fetched. Pumas coach Jimmy Stonehouse has been begging the South African Rugby Union for more action. Super Rugby is dying because of a lack of SA participation – in my books at least – and I’m pretty sure there will be a number of sponsors jumping at the chance to fund a return to the southern-hemisphere showpiece for SA teams.