It’s been a good year for Mzansi Diski with top South African productions trending.
There’s been some good efforts made before, Zone 14 for example, which went on for many seasons on SABC1 and Shooting Stars which was on e.tv around 2010.
The productions have levelled up in a major way with Netflix’s new release, Queenstown Kings.
A story about a “washed-up” diski star with a drinking problem and on the wrong side of 30.
He lives a typically unstable lifestyle too, with his slay queen girlfriend.
With his career at a crossroads, he returns home to rural Queentown to face the demons of his past and ends up helping his hometown club The Kings qualify for the Nedbank Cup to face Mamelodi Sundowns.
It’s a truly inspiring story of hope, social ills and dreams becoming a reality, with the Nedbank Cup cleverly made part of the story.
On Monday, Mzansi Magic premiered the highly-anticipated Champions telenovela, about a lady football heiress, who is taking over the leadership of her father’s club Soshanguve Giants.
There’s some heavy-hitters acting in it, including former Orlando Pirates and Chippa United goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo.