There’s been some good efforts made before, Zone 14 for example, which went on for many seasons on SABC1 and Shooting Stars which was on e.tv around 2010.

It’s been a good year for Mzansi Diski with top South African productions trending.

The productions have levelled up in a major way with Netflix’s new release, Queenstown Kings.

A story about a “washed-up” diski star with a drinking problem and on the wrong side of 30.

He lives a typically unstable lifestyle too, with his slay queen girlfriend.