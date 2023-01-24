Hello my good football people… wow, it’s amazing how a season or two can see the total turnaround of fortunes! I mean what a contrast between the two tastiest fixtures this weekend.

Two teams who have dominated English football in recent years (besides Manchester City) Chelsea and Liverpool playing out a shitty 0-0 mid-table draw, while Sunday’s big boys, United and Arsenal, served up a game that had inklings of the famous rivalry that stretched over the Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger, Roy Keane, Patrick Vierra era, when (for me) football was at its best. Chelsea coach Graham Potter will be bitterly disappointed that his side, who were marginally better than the Scousers on the day, didn’t put them to bed. Would have gone a long way in silencing the critics and bringing a bit of belief amongst the players.

It finishes goalless at Anfield. pic.twitter.com/CRnsoKAJSN — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 21, 2023 A point however is never a bad result at Anfield and with two clean sheets on the trot, injured players back in training and a couple of solid debuts, it feels like things are starting to come together. Title’s on: Arsenal pair Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka Mykhailo Mudryk’s 30 minutes were particularly noticeable, as he looked effective with every touch. I maintain that the build at the Bridge will see fruition in a season or two as Todd Boehly continues (within Fifa Fair Play rules) to spend disgusting amounts of money on an incredibly talented set of youngsters.

As for Liverpool? Man I ain’t got a clue what’s going on? Can someone help me here? After the game Jurgen Klopp said: “We have to be ready for little steps and this is a little step”. A little step? Goalless at home against the poorest Chelsea for a couple of decades? Just over a year ago I was in agreement with loud, arrogant Liverpudlians. They were the “best team in the world”. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp How can it go from so good to so bad in such a short period? And what’s even more disturbing (unlike the Chelsea scenario) is it seems as if there isn’t real direction in stopping the rot.

Just as incredible is the positive turnaround for Arsenal and United. Two managers doing great work… You have to admire them given the sh!t their respective clubs have been in for so many years. Casemiro or not (you can’t blame a result on one missing player), the Gunners were definitely the better side.

They looked like the ‘home’ side. Created a lot more chances and were more dangerous generally. If one player really did make a difference it was Wout Weghorst, I mean WOUT the f*** was that? Jeez, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a player stand out like that before. Why did Erik ten Hag keep him on? Useless: Utd’s Wout Weghorst It was like United were playing with 10 men the whole game. Is he actually a professional footballer?

Naaah, I see better overweight over 40s down the Royal Road in Maitland. I would have rather had Benni McCarthy on the team sheet! But it does seem ominous. Looking at Arsenal’s next 10 fixtures, barring City, it all looks like bread and butter. You’d be brave to bet against them. Am I so traumatised that I still don’t believe that they’re gonna do it? Were my first 30 years in North London (as a Chelsea fan) so painful that my brain won’t allow me to admit how good they are?