As a long-time fan of Western Province Rugby and a passionate follower of club rugby in the Cape for around three decades or so, I can really say ‘finally it seems are working the way it should’. I’ve been one of the biggest keyboard warriors for club rugby in the region for many years now and laid down my sword a while ago, as it felt like I was striking rocks all the time.

Don’t mind the enemies I made trying to create more opportunities for players and not really playing the ‘political game’, but the fight just seemed to have gone nowhere as everyone - from where I was sitting - was just out for themselves and didn’t need a light shined on their work. Loosehead prop Leon Lyons is keen to make his mark up front for DHL WP in the Currie Cup this season. #wpjoulekkerding #dhldelivers https://t.co/u3I9CpxGtQ — WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) March 14, 2023 If you’re doing the right work, then you’d welcome your time in the sun and that’s why I was overjoyed when Province announced last week that they have roped in a group of local club rugby players for the Currie Cup season. A story on Province’s website reads: “The amateur rugby department at Western Province Rugby has put a High Performance Club Rugby programme in place, which focuses on developing promising club rugby players on an ongoing basis.

“Head of the programme Jerome Paarwater explained how players are identified and developed.” Propoval gees: Matthew Coenraad Paarwater was quoted as saying: “We invited over 100 players from various Super League A and Super League B teams to join us for this programme at the end of the club rugby season last year. “These players were all put on a high performance conditioning programme and we have worked with them to make the most of their skills and take their game to the next level.

“As a result we were able to identify eight players to join the senior Western Province squad this week as they prepare for the Currie Cup.” The players are CPUT prop Matthew Coenraad, Hamilton RFC lock Mika Cowley, Milnerton loose-forward Adriaan Paarwater, SK Walmers scrumhalf Labeeb Kannemeyer, Durbell centre Jacquin Marthinus, False Bay centre Darren Jaftha, UWC wing Peter Williams and St Georges outside back Fazeel Robinson. Take the gap: Labeeb Kannemeyer Wow! Just wow!