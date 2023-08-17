Don’t put all your eggs in one basket, want nou-nou val die ding en los jou met gebreekte eiers. We’ve all heard that saying iewers langs die pad.

Some of us take it to heart, while others don’t think twice about risking it all and putting their hele week se pay pakkie on the national lottery. High risk, high reward. Here it is, the #Springboks squad for #RWC2023 🏉![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦



Full announcement: https://t.co/f7Ns708JcO #StrongerTogether — Springboks (@Springboks) August 8, 2023 That brings me to the Springbok squad and their World Cup preparation.

Now to the naked eye, Saturday’s matchday squad for their clash against Wales seems like it’s a high risk, low reward-tipe move. Like in, why would Jacques Nienaber pick a near full-strength team and risk his big names getting injured for a game of little to no significance? I mean, what is there to gain from this match? “It would be nice to get some momentum going into the World Cup. Winning builds momentum and also momentum and building in all our different departments. That would be our goal,” Nienaber answered when asked about their mission at the Principality Stadium in the World Cup warm-up match.

Bold: coach Jacques Nienaber.Picture credit: Kim Ludbrook. Nou het die man nie gehoor van England’s Jack van Poortvliet and France’s Romaine Ntamack nie? Both stars for their respective teams and were ruled out of the World Cup after suffering injuries in warm-up matches. Didn’t he feel the full effect of injuries so shortly before the tournament when they lost Lukhanyo Am after the Argentina warm-up? One day closer to action 🔥#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/K4bRb9vkHE — Springboks (@Springboks) August 15, 2023 Nie die Bokke nie.

The stance the Bok camp has taken with regards to this was summed up well by forwards coach Daan Human earlier in the week when he said: “I don’t think we should fear injuries, we have a big group and a lot of players that can still come in. It’s part of the game.” Confident: Coach Daan Human And you know what? He’s right. The Bok management team has done a really good job creating depth in every single position - bar outside centre - heading into the World Cup.

Once the emotion of questioning their selection died down a bit, I took stock of the South African squad and realised that they have no reason to fear injuries. Frans Malherbe says the #Springboks want to improve, build form and further develop their playing style against Wales and NZ - more here: https://t.co/C3S6AUbSgv 👊 #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/Y7SFXRceXB — Springboks (@Springboks) August 17, 2023 South Africa are covered in every single position should any of their players go down injured in the warm-ups. Starting in the back three, they’ve got enough wings and fullbacks in the current 33-man squad to make up for any player lost. As mentioned, outside centre is a concern. But hey, daai selle Am wat seer gekry het teen Argentina is on standby and will be drafted in in case of an emergency.

Standby: Yster Handre Pollard.Picture credit: Kim Ludbrook If something happens to Manie Libbok, Handre Pollard is there to back him up. If that doesn’t work out, Elton Jantjies can also fill the gap. Even with four scrumhalves at the tournament, they have a World Cup winner in Herschel Jantjies whose nommer they can druk on if the have to. Evan Roos, Jean-luc du Plessis, Marcell Coetzee are just some of the names that pop up as looseforward cover who have played for the Boks in the last two years.