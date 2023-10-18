Banyana Banyana star and captain Bongeka Gamede won the 2023 Sportswoman of the Year.

She was among those honoured by the institution alongside UWC’s Banyana national players Lonathemba Mhlongo and Fikile Magama.

🏆Well, folks, it all comes down to this for this year....🤩



Gianno Peddy from the UWC Sport Athletics Club and Bongeka Gamede from the UWC Football Club are your 2023 Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year respectively.#UWCSportAwards2023 | #WeAreUWCSport pic.twitter.com/WKnP0Azafr — 𝗨![CDATA[]]>𝗪![CDATA[]]>𝗖 𝗦![CDATA[]]>𝗣![CDATA[]]>𝗢![CDATA[]]>𝗥![CDATA[]]>𝗧 (@UWCSport) October 16, 2023

UDubz also handed over the Outstanding Recognition Award to other Banyana players from the varsity, Sibulele Holweni, Regirl Ngobeni, Amogelang Motau and head coach Thinasonke Mbuli.

Mbali also won the institution’s Coach of the Year award, with UWC Football Club winning the Club of the Year and UWC Women’s Football taking home Team of the Year.