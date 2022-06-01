First of all, can we please take a moment to acknowledge that the Premiership’s 2021/22 Goalkeeper of the Season is Cape Town City's number one Hugo Marques! The Angolan nozinti won the accolade after being on fire for the Citizens this season, which was his first innie Kaap and Mzansi diski.

Bring him to the Mother City was such a steal by City, as he was signed to push and provide experienced support for Darren Keet’s homecoming. He became more than that, even winning the club’s Player of the Season and wrote his name in City’s record books with the most clean sheets, 14 in 27 matches. HAPPY DAYS: City supporters The capture was a masterstroke by coach Eric Tinkler and those in charge of transfers at the club, getting such quality in what was a really tough off-season to do business in, especially to find a quality goalkeeper.

The Palancas Negras keeper was instrumental as City set new highs as a team with a historic 12 league matches unbeaten streak. The Citizens were guaranteed Caf Champions League football as the league’s runners-up last week, after Orlando Pirates dropped points in their catch-up matches. It’s an exciting time for a team from the Mother City to be in the continental mix. It’s something that will need support from everyone, especially the City of Cape Town and provincial government, with African eyes set to be on Cape Town for at least two matches in the preliminary rounds.

GREAT EYE: Boss Eric Tinkler The City’s publicised 10-point Tourism Strategy launched last year is not specific about its plans to make itself attractive on the continent to business and visitors. This would perhaps be the ideal time to organise a get-together or summit of some sort and engage all stakeholders to ensure City’s participation makes an impact on the ground. There’ll be new and refreshed leadership at Safa Cape Town and Safa Western Cape, the national elections are also set for June 25th.

Hannover Park FC is thriving on the football pitch while its community battles to take back the streets from gangsters, drugs and violence. The Park club were crowned the Cape Town SAB Regional champions. They will contest the ABC Motsepe League playoffs next month. The Province’s ABC Motsepe champions Zizwe United are also headed to the playoffs, to fight it out for promotion to be the third team from the Mother City in the NFD.

Cape Town All Stars made the PSL playoffs, while it’s a concern that Cape Town Spurs had to dig deep in order to survive relegation. So you see, there’s enough for everyone to bring to the table and feast on in a gathering that is long overdue amongst the local football stakeholders in the city and provincially. We have to figure out how we bring the Winelands, West Coast, Overberg, Eden and Central Karoo regions closer to Cape Town.

