Cape Town All Stars are definitely relocating to Johannesburg and have decided to press reset. The club will lose the Cape Town in their name and will only be known as All Stars with their base set to be Kempton Park.

Former assistant coach Gareth Ncaca was at the Engen Knockout tournament in his neighbourhood of Langa, confirming that he would not be moving with the team. UNCERTAINTY: All Stars’ Lesvin Stoffels, left The other assistant coach Themba Badela will stay but it was still unclear if he would take over fully as the new head coach or if he would continue with Allan Freese. Cape Town Spurs, meanwhile, continue to rebuild their squad for the new season and have now promoted exciting youngster Faiz Abrahams.