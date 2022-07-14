Does the rise of Jaden Hendrikse mean the end of the road for Herschel Jantjies’s foreseeable Springbok future? And if that’s the case, how did we even get to this point?

I was as surprised as the next guy or girl when I saw the name of Hendrikse on the team sheet for Saturday’s deciding Test against Wales at Cape Town Stadium instead of Faf de Klerk’s. Maybe it’s just me, but Hendrikse has not excited me much. I get why he is liked - he’s a solid all-round No.9. His box kicks are good, he is not scared to get involved in the breakdown and is also not scared to tackle. His service is sweetly consistent.

ROBOTIC: Bok No.1 Jaden Hendrikse What’s not to like about the guy? Personally, I prefer a No.9 with a bit more edge to his game. I want that unpredictability. Hendrikse, though, is the coach’s pet and that’s why I think we will see a lot more of him in years to come.

The 22-year-old said earlier in the week: “If the coaches back me, I’m going in with a simple plan and doing basics well and doing what the team needs.” Here’s the thing, though, a robotic approach only gets you so far. HIS OWN MAN: Cobus Reinach And personally, I long for the days when scrumhalves breaking the line weren’t “out of the system”, where George Gregan runs and switches which you couldn’t see from miles away were still appreciated behind the base of the scrum.

A scrumhalf lining up to kick the ball didn’t always mean a high ball allowing kick chasers to contest and possibly win a turnover or force an error. Sometimes it was a clever little chip and chase, which the player sommer collected himself (think Joost van der Westhuizen). You remember the days - the scrumhalf with flair. I remember the pre-box kick-era, when Faf was one of those players when he still played for the Pumas and later the Lions in South Africa.

KICKING AND SCREAMING: Yster Faf de Klerk That’s what got me excited about him - his ability to keep opponents guessing around the fringes of a ruck, while bringing in players around him. Playing the situation. Nowadays, he’s reading off the Bok bible before approaching a breakdown to collect the ball. A quick glance at the field position determines his next move. Alles in die plan.

The plan is important. Of course it is. I would, however, like to see our No.9s operate out of this plan on occasion. It’s my opinion that it’s the fear of stepping outside the system that now has a naturally-gifted scrumhalf in Faf sitting on the bench, with equally gifted No.9 Herschel not even in the match 23. Nienaber made no secret of the fact that Hendrikse is now his number one and that it’s up to Faf to unseat him.

Jacques’ie, then allow Faf to play the sort of rugby that made him a Springbok in the first place. Faf used to be a scary scrumhalf on attack. But the box kicking game has changed his game completely. I agree that it’s a gevaarlike weapon to have, but when you overuse it, it can come back to haunt you big time. Cobus Reinach is the one scrumhalf we all know sticks to his guns and “brings it” on attack whenever he gets the chance. And I simply can’t look past him for the third scrumhalf spot at next year’s World Cup.

That brings me to our man Herschel, who is in a similar mould. Herschel has worked hard on his overall game and is perhaps not the same, elusive player who was when he first burst onto the scene. Does it sound familiar? He is still only 26 and can still force his way into the top three. Here’s the thing though, equipping yourself with the box kick is one thing, but basing most of the No.9 game on it is a bit unfair.