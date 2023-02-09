I would have actually liked to see Tel Aviv Heat play in the Mzansi Challenge later this year. For rugby reasons. I’m not looking at the politics involved in this column.

Before I give you my rugby reasons as to why I think the side would have been a good watch, I have to rewind a bit to give some background. SA Rugby has come under fire for withdrawing an invitation to the Tel Aviv Heat to play in the Mzansi Challenge. https://t.co/SkKOEChuuQ — SA Rugby magazine (@SARugbymag) February 4, 2023 South Africa invited Israeli team Tel Aviv Heat to play in next month’s tournament, but then last week pulled back their invitation after speaking to various stakeholders. Ai Saru, shouldn’t these discussions have taken place before the invites were sent?

Anyway, rugby is my game - not politics, so here goes. Do any of you still remember 2014 Varsity Cup-winning UCT coach Kevin Musikanth? Batted: Kevin Musikanth Well, the Capetonian is the mastermind at Heat where he doubles up as director of rugby and coach.

The South African connection doesn’t stop there. What if I told you that Heat has a 33-year-old Springbok in their squad? Yes, winger Jamba Ulengo is on the books of the Israeli squad. Does anyone still remember former Western Province man Jurie van Vuuren?

Ex-king: Lock- cum- flanker Jurie van Vuuren, right, when he played in Mzansi The 29-year-old lock-cum-flanker played a number of games for the Stormers too between 2014 and 2016. Hy’s ook in die squad. They have more South African Super Rugby experience in former Sharks and Bulls prop Wiehahn Herbst and ex-Lions and Stormers voorryman Caylib Oosthuizen. Remember him?

Wiehahn Herbst Former WP and Stormers squad centre Mat More is also on the squad’s books as part of 18 South Africans on the list - all of whom have a point to prove against their countrymen in SA. For rugby reasons, and rugby reasons only, I would have liked to see Musikant’s men mix it up with SA’s “other” teams. But now we get the Mexican Rhinos instead.

As for who plays for them, not even a quick Google search could help me. Then again, this decision had nothing to do with rugby. SOUTH AFRICANS IN HEAT SQUAD

Props: Mhleli Dlamini, Wiehahn Herbst, Thabiso Mdletshe, Caylib Oosthuizen and Justin Theys. Hookers: McMillan Muller, Dameon Venter and Bokke King. Lock: Jurie van Vuuren

Back row: Thomas Berman, Mitchell Carstens and Cal Smid. Scrumhalf: Bradley Thain Flyhalf: Jordan Chait