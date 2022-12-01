Aah, we sports fans are such a fickle bunch. I’m talking to you and the man in the mirror when I say that. I have to admit it that when Damian Willemse got past the on-rushing Freddy Steward on his own 22 and then passed the ball to Willie le Roux, who gave it to Kurt-Lee Arendse, and even before he stepped Marcus Smith dronk on his way to the tryline last week, I’d forgotten about all the off-field troubles that marred the game in the build-up.

That moment in South Africa’s 27-13 win over England last week reminded me of the beauty of the game - that’s what rugby does to me. Not sure if you feel the same way. Flying: Winger Arendse But when things go well on the pitch, I tend to turn a blind eye to the goings-on off it. At least temporarily. So when I saw how the Springboks celebrated like it was 2019 at the Yokohama Stadium in Japan, I realised that that performance was the guys leaving everything on the pitch.

That performance reminded me that the Boks can beat any team on their day. The realist within me tells me that that’s actually the problem. They are no longer expected to beat any team on any day. Somehow it has now become acceptable to lose to France and Ireland - by small margins.

🔥![CDATA[]]>😍![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>😍 Une fin de match de folie et l'@orangevelodrome qui explose ! QUELLE AMBIANCE MARSEILLE ! ❤️❤️❤️



📹 Retrouvez le match sur https://t.co/ETXDEu2mA5 !#FRAAFS #XVdeFrance #NeFaisonsXV pic.twitter.com/N4LO9Atg5n — France Rugby (@FranceRugby) November 12, 2022 We hear talk coming out of the camp of how they pushed the top two teams in the world to the end. Have we moved from favourites to one of the contenders to hold on to our own crown in France next year? Too soon to tell. Let’s just say, I’m glad the World Cup wasn’t played this month. As it were, the Springboks returned from their overseas tour with two victories in the bag from four outings.

World rankings after #ANS R4 🌐



⬆️ AUS 🇦![CDATA[]]>🇺

⬇️ SCO 🏴![CDATA[]]>󠁧![CDATA[]]>󠁢![CDATA[]]>󠁳![CDATA[]]>󠁣![CDATA[]]>󠁴![CDATA[]]>󠁿 ARG 🇦![CDATA[]]>🇷#AutumnNationsSeries pic.twitter.com/hC6kffTRDS — Autumn Nations Series (@autumnnations) November 29, 2022 And while that’s a 50 percent record, there were some positives coming from this tour too. What are they? Firstly, Manie Libbok got a deserved call-up and proved in the match against Italy that his fast hand speed could be a big key to unlock the Springboks’ outside backs. Look, he still has some way to go to force his way into the World Cup plans. Handre Pollard will come back as first choice and word is that Elton Jantjies is preparing to return.

Personally, I think that the Boks are fine with Pollard, who is a more traditional Springbok flyhalf, Libbok, who unlocks the flair on his outside and can turn a game on its head with the touch of a hand, and a number three in Damian Willemse who provides that utility option. Don’t forget that Libbok can play fullback in case of emergency too. Mongrel: Faf de Klerk I was also happy to see Faf de Klerk returning to his Jack Russell-best in the last Test against England.

Then there’s Arendse who simply has to be one of the first names on the scoresheet following his performances in Europe. Does this mean dropping Makazole Mapimpi, who is an out-and-out wing and does not provide a utility option off the bench from the match 23? #Springboks flyer Kurt-Lee Arendse has been dancing his way past defenders all year 🕺![CDATA[]]>🏽 #StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #CastleOutgoingTour #ENGvRSA pic.twitter.com/7STwbVVmDi — Springboks (@Springboks) November 29, 2022 Anyway, apart from Libbok, there wasn’t any other debutants on tour, while we witnessed a complete gemors in the games involving the SA ‘A’ team against Munster and Bristol Bears. Again, I would have like to see one or two more players tested, but what that has suggested is that the Bok door is probably closed for any players who have not made their debuts yet heading into 2023.