Well, I guess that’s it then folks, we are going to have only one team from Cape Town playing in the newly-launched Motsepe Foundation League. Bye-bye All Stars, until we meet again next season when the ouens Cape Town Spurs play against you.

There have been some more new arrivals at Ikamva, with Alucius Wagaba and Sithembiso Ngobe joining the club. Shaun Bartlett will be looking at the pair to add some of the NFD experience they’ve gained from their travels at this’ level. SIGNING ON: Recruit Sithembiso Ngobe, left The Urban Warriors have also announced an interesting innovation that will give fans access to all their matches in the upcoming campaign.

Spurs have announced that the 2022/23 jersey will serve as a season ticket for fans to attend all the home games. 🚨Our 2022/23 Home & Away Kits Are Here!🚨



Order your personalised no.12 home jersey now to attend all our home games as your 'season ticket' 🙌



Limited to ONE name or surname ONLY 1⃣



Closing date for pre-orders: Friday, 15th July 2022 ‼️



Order here: https://t.co/fA7gWX8M4q pic.twitter.com/xmn83c8uVY — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) July 1, 2022 The jersey will have the number 12 which represents the club’s passionate supporters and will be personalised. Off the field, the pro and youth teams participated in the popular 67 minutes for Mandela initiative.