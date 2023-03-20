So the EFF says their call for a national shutdown is to protest against, amongst others, unemployment, crime and corruption. Sometimes I wonder whether they are being deliberately ironic, or whether it is by accident. Take unemployment for example: several companies fearing looting, especially in KZN have decided to close shop today, which means the staff will in all likelihood not get paid for the day, or be forced into taking leave.

If there is looting and property destruction (which I sincerely hope there won’t be), then those companies may be forced shut for weeks – if not completely – which will of course only add to the unemployment that the EFF wants to supposedly highlight. Cape Town 19/3/2023 EFF Shutdown plans Not to mention the fact that it would be the consequence of wanton criminality, which again the party says it is protesting against. As for corruption, well there are still many unanswered questions around the extravagant lifestyles of EFF leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu.

We have not forgotten about the corruption allegations involving On Point Engineering, Malema’s Ratanang Trust and of course, the looting of VBS Bank of billions of rands belonging to the poorest of the poor. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) It seems the party’s top leadership has ensured their own economic freedom through some questionable means, while leading others down the garden path. And for all the protest of innocence, we all know where there’s smoke, there’s fire. So while the EFF is leading calls for President Ramaphosa’s immediate resignation, largely because of the Phala Phala matter, Malema himself isn’t exactly the angel he portrays himself to be. I suspect the party’s call for a national shutdown is a form of referendum to gauge grassroots support.

EMBATTLED: Cyril Ramaphosa. I do hope the protest happens without incident, but it’s highly unlikely. In the light of that, I’ll tell you what is going to happen in the next 24 hours. Firstly, there will be statements aimed at absolving the party of any responsibility for any criminal actions by protesters. Julius Malema will blame infiltrators, the SAPS or political opponents, hell-bent on destroying his party’s image. But at no point will he take responsibility.