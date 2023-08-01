Q Hi Auntie Pearl, I’m in need of some wysheid because I’ve got a situation here. So, I’m a 45-year-old man whose wife passed away a few years ago. Early last year I found love again and married this younger woman. She’s a gem, and I’ve embraced her laaitie as my own.

But now trouble has come knocking at my door. It turns out she has been secretly chatting online with her ex-berk! This guy was bad news from what she told me. But since 2019 he was up in Joburg trying to score a job. Apparently, he’s back. I confronted her, and she admitted they even met up in person. She does hou dik that there’s nothing going on between them and that she is just keeping in touch because of their son.

Auntie, I still feel like she betrayed me, and now I don’t know if she's just using me for comfort while still being involved with her ex. What should I do? I’m torn, and I need some solid advice! From Mister T.

A Shame man, Auntie wants you to take a deep breath and not let your emotions run wild like a taxi on the N2! You gotta talk to your wife straight up, no sugar-coating. Find a moment when you both can sit down and lay all the cards on the table. Ask her to be honest and open like a pakkie NikNaks. Listen carefully to what she’s saying and don’t just wait for your turn to talk. Then, Mister T, you have to trust your gut like you trust your ma’s breyani recipe.