Can’t resist opening with: here’s the lowdown from an interesting subculture in the Cape car scene. This past weekend, the Kullit Kulture Slam crew dropped (there’s another hint) their signature style, testing new lows (yet again) with their Limbo Kings event (big reveal).

Bobby Nitro spoke to Achmat Brevis after the day. He says: “Limbo Kings is the ultimate prelude to our Cape Of Stance car show extravaganza, and after we got the green light nod from the Airport Mall Belhar management, we were good to go.” ROLLING BACK THE YEARS: Rose gold Volkswagen Golf Mk1 on show The anticipation was electric as Kullit Kulture invited the lowest and downright jaw-dropping rides from around the Cape. As the four-wheeled beauties rolled in, the excitement rose as the drivers each found a spot to ‘air out’ and get that cabbie as close to the tarmac as possible. The stage was set and it was time to settle the score. But first, what is Limbo? Limbo, naturally, is an automotive fad that sees a car drive beneath a limbo stick. It’s about lowering your car to the point where it’s barely driveable and competing against others by being the lowest vehicle under the limbo stick for the day.

ON THE FLOOR: Slammed VW at Airport Mall Last weekend, Riyaaz claimed the throne for the lowest air ride, while Shabier emerged victorious in the static stance showdown. But hold onto your helmets because this was just the opening act. Limbo Kings serves as the prelude to the Cape Of Stance episode 2. As Achmat puts it: “These kings of the limbo will soon have to defend their bragging rights.” LEKKER IN RED: VW Polo sitting pretty on the road Now to the Cape Of Stance itself. Achmat says: “Our turnouts have been off the charts, and we at Kullit Kulture love hosting this turbo-charged car carnival. We always have the love and support of the communities, including our social media followers and supporters. Without their support we cannot keep hosting these events. And it's all for a bigger cause.