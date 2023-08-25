Let’s think about speed limits for a moment. The temptation is to say, well, that’s what the government has decided on, therefore the prescribed speed limits must be the thing to follow.
Thing is, South Africa has pretty high limits compared to many other countries, therefore driving at the maximum might not always be the safest way to go about it. In highways perhaps yes, but in suburban areas 60km/h can still be too high.
The message here is: err on the safe side. On roads where there might be children, 60km/h is too fast. Slow it right down. When conditions are poor, such as at night or on wet roads, slow right down. The idea here is to give yourself more time to respond of there is a kid in the road or, when it’s wet, to allow some extra space for the slide if you have to hit the brakes.
Another tip: leave in good time for appointments. That way, you lessen the temptation to speed.