Pics by Tashnation If there’s is one event that has become somewhat of an institution among nostalgia car fans, it has to be the annual Timour Hall Classic Car and Bike Show.

Hosted in the shady gardens of Timour Hall Villa in Plumstead last weekend, that shade was definitely appreciated as temperatures hit the mid-30s and people clustered anywhere that was cooler than the stark sunlight. Having been to this show for many years, Bobby Nitro saw many of the usual suspects, from the kwaai Kombi collection to the one-offs and the assortment of classics that the Saturday is known for (Sunday being the vintage day). The big drawcard is the opportunity to kuier, to wander around with photographer Tashreeq Bijley and greet all those people who have made the Cape car scene what it is.

For instance, there was Yusuf Petersen, a YouTube vlogger, who says: “Everybody’s here to enjoy cars, and no one is stressing. I’m here to chat to my friends, and it’s great to meet Bobby Nitro, who is also into that vibe.” Youtube vlogger Yusuf Petersen Asked what he’d like to drive off with, Yusuf says he has no favourites but when prompted, is quick to reply that a good old classic Mercedes-Benz would do the trick. Adonis Verkuil’s Datsun P510 was attracting plenty of interest, as fans hovered about peering under the bonnet and marveling at the creative custom detailing, such as retro style holes drilled through the door handles.

Adonis says: “Built over two years, this labour of love started off as a rat rod, but as it evolved I saw we could do better here and there.” Running a two-lite beams engine, the Datsun is intended as a track-day fun car. As a street racer, the flared arches, kwaai accents and aggressive stance give it good cred. Look out in Bobby Nitro for the full feature.

Another new kid on the block was Brendan Bouwers and his 1978 two-door Ford Escort Mk1 1600 Sport. He says: “Actually it’s our second time at the show. We attended Timour Hall since we were kids, living in walking distance, and it has always been my brother’s and my dream to showcase our hard work here.” NICELY PLACED: A classic in the shade Always something odd there, like this teardop trailer The Escort, a South African legend, gets a lot of head turns but Brendan says: “Sometimes the purists raise their eyebrows as I’m running a Ford Focus engine, the two-lite 16-valve found in the earliest models.

“Plus we have some Japanese parts in the car. At the end of the day, it’s about what you can afford.” Justin Booysen and the T3 Buslovers probably had the most appropriate vehicles for the day, as those shade awnings came out and, well, the T3 is a home from home. Timour Hall delivered what it has in years gone by, with an eclectic mix of metal and owners who are willing to share their stories.