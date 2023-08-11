Every now and again Bobby Nitro notices some unattainable hypercar that literally blows the roof off, in more ways than one. Hennessey’s Venom F5 has just moved into its next stage of evolution, by taking the roof off by means of a removable carbon-fibre roof panel. Enter the track-honed Venom F5 Revolution Roadster.

The reason it’s unattainable is not because, well, you’ll need three million US dollars (which you could do if you started early and put your mind to it) but because all 12 of these bespoke beasts have been sold. Done, gone to the quickest bidder as it were. The company’s Facebook suggests, just suggest, that Michael Jordan has the first one, but it’s not confirmed. CAN’T GET IT: Only 12 manufactured and all sold out As expected of such a racer, there is a huge focus on aerodynamics that simply beg for a turn or three around the track. What with a 6.6-litre twin-turbo iron block V8 powerplant good for 1 817 horses, the Venom’s top speed is claimed at 484km/h, with zero to 300km/h in under 10 seconds. So it’s basically a ballistic missile. Boss John Hennessey reckons: “Our hypercar is a timeless work of art that is as visually inspiring as it is physically engaging.”

Just like the Revolution Coupe, there is a hyper sharp front splitter and dive planes on the front bumper that look like they could slice a roast. The rear is dominated by a wide wing and a roof scoop that feeds the air. IT’S A MISSILE: Venon F5’s top speed hits 484km/h The roof includes a re-engineered removable carbon fibre panel, snugly insulated with Alcantara leather. No press buttons or machinery needed, just quick release latches and a you lift the 8kg roof right off, no hassles. The Venom F5 Revolution Roadster is the fourth iteration of the car since it arrived in 2020. First came the Venom F5, then the F5 Roadster, while the Coupe came earlier this year. The latest idea is ‘visceral open-air’ motoring with one eye raving for the circuit.