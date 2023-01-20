When the Cape karkoppe decide to stage a get together, the idea can start out small but there’s this thing that happens, others jump on board and next thing you’ve got an automotive happening. That was the case when Vinny from Cape Crews Movement (CCM) and his Unity in Diversity gathering. Next thing you know, there’s 170-odd cars coming through from all over the Cape.

Gather: Hanging out at the Unity in Diversity park-off Back in December CCM hosted Part One of the event, a park-off in Ottery. Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith, was invited. JP is a keen supporter of Cape car culture, and has helped enormously around getting petrolkoppe onto the track and on the right side of the law, and encouraging safety at all times. Anyway, JP arrived, as did a bunch of traffic police, and there was this situation where you had petrolkoppe and cops all showing support for the car scene. Bobby imagines it might have been awkward to start but it did turn out well. Vinny says: “The cars were slammed, the cops were chilled, enjoying the moment and chatting to the guys.”

Part Two took place in Paardeneiland last Friday, and Vinny brought VenomZworx on board, and they called in Rowdy Tribe. A cool collab all round. Lineup: VenomZworx brought the Nissans out Dylan Cox from Rowdy Tribe says: “It was a big one, we convoyed from zones across the Cape, bringing some (more) smoke and noise to the venue. There was a wide variety of cars.” He tells of his top moments, saying: “There was this unbelievable burnout and then, a rev-off between two 350Z’s provided that sense of chaos, in a good way.”

Meanwhile, Dylan tells this story about his automotive passion, saying: “I love cars so much that I even date one. Her name is Mercedes.” Bobby checked up on that, it’s for real, as in a real girl. Theo August from VenomZworx, a Joburg-based car group representing Nissan Z-cars and GTRs, and that has members around the country, says: “My sons counted 170-odd cars coming through, and that to me was a serious highlight.” Wow: Scirocco Club CPT presentation Theo talks about that historical sense at park-offs that koppe can come away feeling “they’ve done something wrong” because of hassles when leaving at wondering if the cops are going to be writing fines. As such, he says: “We are interested in doing fully legal events that are cleared by the City. We are looking for a place that is legal, free to all, and accessible, and we believe JP is a key guy in this respect.”