Spring is officially here with Stay Hungry hosting their annual Spring Fest event at Vorentoe Primary School last Saturday. This show is in its third edition, and is seeing some of the Cape’s finest rides in attendance.

DAZZLING: The annual event attracted some fine karre to Vorentoe Primary In fact, according to organiser Fabian Edwards, 39, he does his best to invite the kwaaiest cars he can find to this show, so, he says: “When you win a prize you can feel confident that you were up against some serious competition.” KWAAI: CAR The silverware junkie this year was Darren Geland in his orange BMW, dropped to the turf and pulling the crowds. MAN OF THE HOUR: Darren Geland and Quinton ‘Q-Beams’ Robertson This stand-out car took best boot, interior, paint, top BMW and was the lowest bagged under the limbo. Japmotion Toyota Owners took first place for best club display with Jap Aesthetics coming in second.

Also notable was Shady Lady winning Best OEM in her Honda Type R, and there was even a guy, Boeta Lee, who drove all the way down from Calvinia in the Northern Cape to scoop some silverware. The sound-off was hosted by Deafrow and the Bad Apple car crew made sure the limbo ran smoothly all day. Kishken Solomons took lowest static by the way. NOTABLE ENTRY: Shady Lady with her Best OEM prize There was a bit of rain in the morning, which might have deterred some people, but for the most the event was well attended. Fabian, who comes from Ravensmead, says: “We try bring something for everybody, and with the kids jumping castle, food vendors, DJ Ice CPT and performers we had a family day. Ricky Vani Frontline was our headliner and he made it a total blast. He’s an all-in-one act, with dancing and singing.”