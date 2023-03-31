Odd one this, aside from it being the – super-launch alert – latest totally awesome looking Lamborghini, the name Revuelto has, until this moment, referred to a Spanish version of scrambled eggs, but let’s ignore that for the moment. Translating as ‘mixed-up’, the Lamborghini Revuelto brings a complex hybridised powertrain that’s been in the wings for years but is now making an entry. The high-performance electric vehicle is here.

NEW GEN: The cabbie is a hybrid.Pictures: Supplied Well, almost. There is a naturally-aspirated high-revving 6.5 litre V12 as backup should the batteries run down. Actually, that’s the main driver and, aided by three electric motors, adds 606kW to a total output that comes in at 746.5kW. The electric motors are positioned one over the rear axle, supporting the combustion engine, then two 110-watt motors over the front axle able to power the hypercar along all by themselves in electric stealth mode. We suppose it’s goodbye to the Aventador now, because the only Lambo worth being seen in public with is the latest one, obviously. Mind you, Bobby Nitro wouldn’t mind one of those old Aventadors for a runaround.

Back to the Revuelto. With all four motors working in precision harmony, this lightweight cabbie can propel from zero to 100km/h in 2.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 350km/h. POWER: Zero to hero in 2.5 seconds.Pictures: Supplied The new Lambo manages to have the best power-to-weight ratio the carmaker has ever achieved, despite the heavy lithium-ion battery pack, which by the way charges up fully in 30 minutes. However, Lambo has done all it can to limit weight elsewhere and, of course, the huge power output does help. Carbon fibre elements wherever possible, and with no real cost limitations of course, also add to the marvellous ratio.

Inside the hypercar, Lambo has gone full digital, with no less than three screens warming the tight cabin with hi-tech glow complete with 3D graphics, animations and a navigation system to get you out of any tight spot and fast. It will even find you parking, that’s if you can’t muscle and impress your way to the tongue of the red carpet. Actually, if you’re going to drive one of these, that’s the strategy Bobby would recommend. Lambo CEO Stephan Winkelmann says: “It is a unique and innovative car but at the same time faithful to our DNA: the V12 is an iconic symbol of our super sports heritage and history.