Times change, people move places and petrolkoppe evolve. The last time Bobby Nitro spoke with Faiek “Figo” Davids, it was to interview the man about his passion for Toyota, specifically his kwaai AE82 that had received the full treament.

Faiek, who resides in Manenberg, has been steadily making his way along in the motoring world, and is now the manager of engine and gearbox importer Motors & More. NEW SITE: Motors & More moved to Stikland. Faiek obviously drew on his connections in the Cape motoring world to recently put together an event at Motors & More’s new premises in Stikland. Called Show Off Your Ride, Faiek and the team at Motors & More took three weeks to put together a very nice collection of local show ‘n shine heroes, including all-around fabricator and modifier Sergio Naudt and Lorenzo El Raww (who took Best of Show).

NO PLAIN JANE: Lorenzo El Raww’s winner. In fact, when Bobby asked Faiek which cars stood out for him, he says: “This is a difficult one, though I would have to say the red Nissan 200sx that belongs to Sergio. This ride is a proper Japanese build, sporting the famous SR20DET engine, along with a nicely-fitted body kit and air suspension to name a few mods. “On the stance side of things, there were way too many beautiful rides on display, but bagging most of the awards including Best of Show was Lorenzo with his silver Volkswagen Mk1, named Jane Doe.” Interior of Sergio's nissan The idea behind the event was also promotional, to let customers know that the business had moved premises.