Times change, people move places and petrolkoppe evolve.
The last time Bobby Nitro spoke with Faiek “Figo” Davids, it was to interview the man about his passion for Toyota, specifically his kwaai AE82 that had received the full treament.
Faiek, who resides in Manenberg, has been steadily making his way along in the motoring world, and is now the manager of engine and gearbox importer Motors & More.
Faiek obviously drew on his connections in the Cape motoring world to recently put together an event at Motors & More’s new premises in Stikland.
Called Show Off Your Ride, Faiek and the team at Motors & More took three weeks to put together a very nice collection of local show ‘n shine heroes, including all-around fabricator and modifier Sergio Naudt and Lorenzo El Raww (who took Best of Show).
In fact, when Bobby asked Faiek which cars stood out for him, he says: “This is a difficult one, though I would have to say the red Nissan 200sx that belongs to Sergio. This ride is a proper Japanese build, sporting the famous SR20DET engine, along with a nicely-fitted body kit and air suspension to name a few mods.
“On the stance side of things, there were way too many beautiful rides on display, but bagging most of the awards including Best of Show was Lorenzo with his silver Volkswagen Mk1, named Jane Doe.”
The idea behind the event was also promotional, to let customers know that the business had moved premises.
Interestingly, Faiek himself has changed marques. For years he has been an ardent Toyota fan. Now, he says: “After being a Toyota enthusiast all my life, I now drive a Volkswagen Golf 7.5 GTI. Like the saying goes, change is good and I’m loving it.”
Besides his passion for top-notch cars, Faiek has also been part of the event organisation scene before, saying: “I have been privileged to be part of Team DAF, and before Covid-19 we were hosting around four car events for the year. Team DAF has been off the car scene since Covid, but we’re definitely planning on bringing Dub Fest back come 2024. So when people hear the name Joe Klein and Team DAF, then you know something is about to happen.”
That will be one to look out for. About Motors & More, Faiek says: “Most of our engines come from Japan and they are all low mileage.”