Despite what many might believe following the winter that we’ve just experienced, word on the street is that summer itself will be rolling around soon and with it, the cool cars come out to play. The post-winter show ‘n shines are coming in fast, and you always get to see who has done what to their pride and joy, as the Cape cabbies sport makeovers here and there to keep the fans amped.

For the second year running, Rhodes High School has been the stage for a small show and shine that will no doubt grow. OUTING: Rhodes High pupils enjoying the day out in the sun Organised by Shahiem Bell and friends, with the buy-in of 4X4 fundi Ismail Orrie and the rest of school governing body, last Saturday was a success. There were a few postponements this year due to adverse weather, but Shahiem says: “Finally were blessed with an awesome day to host the petrolheads of Cape Town, to raise some much-needed funds for my ex-high school.”

Although the event was to primarily raise funds, it also advertised as the Cape’s chillest environment where like-minded mense could hang out and enjoy cool conversation around cars, share ideas and showcase what they’ve recently created with their rides. BLOODY MOOI: V8 Isuzu bakkie and BMW RR supports the Rhodes High Park Off bike For students, it’s an ideal opportunity to create content for their social media platforms, with all the cool rides on display. And there were some unique cars on display this year, like the Meyers prized minis that were worth over a bar a piece. Last year Abdul Aziz’s candy apple red Lexus-powered V8 Isuzu bakkie was a crowd pleaser. This year it returned, with matching BMW RR superbike on board, but this time sporting a deeper ox-blood red and slammed on air-suspension.

Bobby Nitro spoke to Ismael Orrie of the school board and also a member of 4X4 crew Off The Beaten Track, which you’ve seen in these pages for the outreach work they do, particularly that side of the mountains. SHOW: Ron and Lee parked their machines The crew arrived with their overlanders and camped out for the afternoon, and unusual sight at a show ‘n shine. Dwayne Koopman, with his GR-powered E30, also had a new kit with a cool looking front bumper. He was hanging with the legendary spinner Eddie Rasta, who always shows his support at events of this kind. Garrin Tuck, owner of GT Wraps, also pulled through with his family for the day, creating an opportunity to tell his kids the stories of his days attending Rhodes High.

STIEKED UIT: Legendary spinner Eddie Rasta regularly supports the Rhodes High Park Off Shahiem says: “The guys were happy to celebrate 15 years of the Bobby Nitro article with us. Everyone mentioned that Bobby Nitro was Grand Tour and Speedhunters, all combined into one. We look forward to the next 15 years as we continue to inspire young and old to enjoy building cars and keep doing it safely so we can respect regulations and arrive home safely.” Although it was just a short day, the vibe is starting to grow and we look forward to the next installment at the end of February. A Dream ride come true