Well, the traditional thing to do this time of the year is to make and break a New Year’s resolution or two. But Bobby Nitro has been around the track one too many times to end up in those pits with a blown engine.

Rather, here are Bobby’s best hopes and wishes for the year to come, and let’s hope that they come to fruition. For the show ‘n shiners, here’s hoping that the newcomers get excited about what can be done with a stock cabbie, and let their creativity flourish. For the stance guys, that airing out gets more accessible.

For the spinners, here’s hoping another official pitch gets sorted. For the Drifters, that you get bigger and bigger crowds to entertain and thrill. For the drag racers, well, keep tweaking those cars within an inch of their capabilities.

Other people on the scene have wishes for the year to come. TPDZ’s Shahiem Bell talks of the vibe of years gone by and the influence of social media, saying: “I think social media added much value to the car scene because the entire world has access to what we doing, should the algorithm share it with them, and vice versa, which is awesome, but it also has a downside sadly. “Events lost a certain vibe because of this accessibility. For one, people no longer have the enthusiasm to go out and see what’s newly created out there. Shows aren’t now the first place you would experience the reveals of people’s creations, like before.”

Shahiem’s longing for 2024 is that enthusiasts physically come out and view the machines at events, all genres require an audience. JUST STIEK UIT : Shahiem Bell Shahiem Bell Faizal Rajie, known for his valued contribution to the charity and outreach scene, says: “All I wish for is for the people to show respect to each and every owners’ vehicle. Do not criticise, share positive vibes only. “I personally hope to share my cars with more people out their to let them experience what I do when I drive the car.

He adds a message about safety, saying: “Educate the kids to respect the rules of the road. Drive defensively. Speed kills. And do not participate in illegal racing.” POSITIVITY: Faizal Rajie wants mutual respect amongst the punters Raziek Rajah of the Spin and Drift Outlaws series comes from the motorsport perspective. He says: “If last year was anything to go by, we are looking forward to the upcoming season. With regional and national SA colours, it is finally a reality. The series has created a platform for motorsport to grow and drivers to excel. We all can’t be first, but we all can have great fun.”