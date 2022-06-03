As it stands, nearly half of all the people who die in road crashes in the Western Cape are pedestrians. And the fact is that many of these fatalities could have been prevented if those people had been more visible to drivers.

The truth is that there are areas along our public roads that have limited lighting, even no lighting at all during load shedding, which makes it extremely difficult for oncoming drivers to see well. Seeing that pedestrians will always come off second best against a car, it makes sense for them to take extra care. This can be done by becoming more aware of where the safe and well it places are to cross the road, as well as wearing bright clothing with reflective strips if at all possible.