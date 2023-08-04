The Toyota Corolla, one of our best-loved cars, just got that little (actually, quite a bit) better with the recent announcement of the Gazoo Racing (GR) variant of the hot-hatch. Gazoo keeps on bringing the big time, what with the GR86, GR Supra and Yaris, and now a fire-breathing Corolla into the high performance stable.

Let’s get straight to the features, being a three-cylinder 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol developed with Toyota’s motorsport expertise is good for zero to 100km/h in 4.99 seconds. The new Corolla is quick out of the gates but not all about the G-force. Rather, the turbo kicks in for an even climb through the power band. GOU-GOU: Zero to hero in 4.99 seconds Interestingly, it’s offered as a manual only (much respect), testament to the intention of making this a driver’s car, more about connection than overblown power. Accordingly, the 221kW of power gets to the road through an all-wheel drive complete with manually adjusted torque splits as opposed to the ECU doing the governing. More power to the driver, as you get to decide how the car drives and just how much slide you’re after. DRIVER’S CAR: New specs are only offered in manual Sounds like a little dynamo, kwaai into the corners and nippy out of them. None of which is possible without the rigid, sophisticated TNGA-C architecture. This ensures rigidity, precise handling and low overall weight. We’re talking a wider track, reinforcement braces front and rear and 13kg in weight reduction.

The driving feel is enhanced by increased camber and optimised suspension to maximise road contact. However, the electric steering retracts from this feel a little by providing less feedback, but it’s quick and has a function that makes steering lighter at low speeds and more responsive at high. The exterior is striking, with extended arches to emphasise that low and mean stance. The redesigned front-end features the matrix grille that is the signature of GR products but also allows superb cooling. Side curtains channel air into arches and out via ducts behind the fenders, while the large underspoiler reduces drag. Aero spats help aerodynamics and stabilising fins direct airflow under the car. WOW: Wider arches to give a mean stance On the inside, the GR-theme is apparent, with a bunch of unique features and spec upgrades. Focused on the driver, there is a leather steering wheel, a short-throw gear lever and sporty aluminium pedals.