Pics: courtesy of Red Bull It’s official, local spin hero Chadwin “Boksie” Hadjie has claimed the first Red Bull Shay’iMoto title for Cape Town.

And what a night it was, with the competition tight and fans on the loose, Canal Walk will never be the same. “This is the most amazing feeling,” the elated Capetonian, who finished runner-up in 2021, said after the win. “I’ve been fighting hard over the past few years and finally the win has come.”

The event was top-notch, with 3 300 ardent fans filling the grandstands at a specially-built venue at Canal Walk and Bobby Nitro making the rounds of the VIP section, chatting to what could only be called a very excited and amped fan base. With Vic Pardal revving the mic hard and the rubber on the tar, it was a night to remember. After the qualifying rounds last Friday whittled the 16 contenders down to a top eight, last Saturday saw these drivers battle it out in rounds judged for technical skill, car control, and that all-important gees and showmanship.

Four judges made their calls, and the audience acted as a fifth judge by voting with coloured LED wristbands. Boksie wins at the Red Bull Shay’iMoto in Cape Town, South Africa, on March 16, 2024. Picture: Mpumelelo Macu Samkeliso "Sam Sam" Thubane performs at Red Bull Shay’iMoto at Canal Walk, Cape Town. Picture: Tyrone Bradley As motorsport goes, it wasn’t without its challenges for Chadwin.

He says: “On the first day out, we broke a steering rack. The team fixed that, but we didn’t have any test runs, so I was happy to qualify for the top eight. Then on Saturday, we broke our wheel studs, fortunately, my pit crew fixed that, along with a few other issues, and we could push through!” Chris, Chadwin’s father, says: “Today was a great day as a parent and a sportsman. Boksie has made us all proud, for all the effort, time and love of the sport. We are grateful for all the support.” In the crowd, people were keen to add their two cents. Denzel Coleman says: “I’m proud to be a South African as spin was born and bred here.”

Nearby, another chuffed local Lance Koopman says: “I’m here to support Yusuf [Fakir] and Boksie, our local boytjies.” After the final between Chadwin and Samkeliso Thubane, Bobby chatted to Chadwin in the pits. Asked how he felt, he said: “It’s an amazing feeling, I came all out tonight. The way I went in for my obstacles and pulled off my stunts worked out brilliantly. I took no chances.”

Boksie's proud dad Chris Hadjie Austin Kruger performs at Red Bull Shay' iMoto at Canal Walk, Cape Town, South Africa on March 16, 2024. Picture: Tyrone Bradley Elias Hountondji performs a demo at Red Bull Shay' iMoto at Canal Walk. Picture: Tyrone Bradley Runner-up Samkeliso, who has won twice before, said: “I’d like to thank Red Bull. It was a tricky one being in Cape Town, being up against the home-ground advantage.” Bobby also spoke to Elias Hountondji from Germany, part of a Red Bull drift team. Hountondji says: “This spinning is a whole other galaxy that has opened up to me. My mind is blown, the skill, precision, craziness and creativity, it’s a mix of all of that, plus seeing the crowd going wild is just amazing. For me, motorsport is inspirational, everybody does it from the heart.” Commenting on the expression of spin talent on the night, local hero Eddie Rasta puts it like this: “If you’re playing an instrument, you got to be playing it in tune.”