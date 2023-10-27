There have been quite some flash matric ball convoys, but to Bobby Nitro’s knowledge never one with quite the heart as the one that went down last week in Manenberg. Many people hear of Manenberg, and think of gangs and bullets. Here’s a story to break that stereotype; a story of community and kindness and youth upliftment.

It all started with a mother’s request for a nice front door to spruce up her house for her matriculant’s table. The reach-out was picked up by Yusuf “Hopey” Hope, a local builder with a big heart who is also a member of The Hoppers, a group of residents to try to make the hard life of Manenberg better. LINE UP: Convoy cruises through Manenberg for ball pick-up.Picture credit: Tashnation Hopey sorted the family out with a door and says: “I was overawed by how this family had come together to help so I out the word out.” That led to more décor being provided, and then to Hopey calling a friend of his, a man of Lexus fame to tell him of one matriculant who needed a flashy ride. Hopey, in a Facebook post, says with a laugh: “My friend with the nice car said he was in, and I don’t want to say his name, so I’m not going to mention that it’s Faizal Rajie!” Then it snowballed after Faizal offered to transport any and all matriculants to their Manenberg matric balls, with the help of his friends and in collaboration with the Hoppers.

PRAGTIG: Imaan Alkana in her matric dress.Picture credit: Tashnation As you can imagine, the requests came rolling in, 17 of them in all, and the awesome Manenberg Matric Convoy was born. As Hopey says: “This is part of our contribution towards our youth, transporting them to their balls in style, flashy and kwaai. They have achieved something and we need to honour these youngsters. We see their challenges so whatever we can do to make the day more special, we’ll do it.” Born and bred in Manenberg, Hopey adds: “These laaities are diamonds in the rough, you know you find diamonds in places of high pressure. We said to the matriculants that day, ‘We are proud of you that you persevered, that you stayed in school. So we your community support you and love you.” MOOI: Abdurahman Booysen, Caitlin Booysen.Picture credit: Tashnation There was even a commitment from the gangs that there would be no shooting while the event happened, and there wasn’t. From the other side, Manenberg SAPS Colonel Hermanus volunteered a police escort nogal.

It’s a story that testifies to the uniting force of the Cape car scene and the people it helps. SPARKLING: One of the uitspatlik convoy cars.Picture credit: Tashnation As you will know, the ball is not only the culmination of a school career and a launch into the next phase of life, but on the Cape Flats it’s a moment to experience living that life in high style. Tashreeq Bijley of Tashnation media, the photographer, says: “Doing that for the community brings joy to my heart. To see those smiles and tears, such appreciation from the students. I feel honoured to have been part of something revolutionary in the car community. If we can continue doing this and get more car guys involve, this will be an epic change for the car community going forward. This cause has really touched a special spot in my heart and I will continue with this team that we have in place.