An upcountry event held just for the fun of it. That kind of thing was bound to attract the Cape Spinners, and those from elsewhere around the country. Team Saluki, based in Kuruman and run by Bubbles Dada and family, has developed quite a Spin community, staging the well-attended Easter in Kuruman event each year.

And the Spinners love the Dada events, as they are run for the fun of Spin, and apparently the hospitality is right up there. SPINNERS UNITE: Juan Stemmet chasing Shane Green Earlier this month in Jozi, Spinners converged on the Wheelz ‘n Smoke arena in Alberton to celebrate the birthdays of Renzo and Mano Dada of Team Saluki. Plenty of Cape drivers went up as, apparently, we put on a good show. Bobby Nitro spoke to a couple of them.

Shandre Green, defending Spin Outlaws champion, says: “We went up with the whole Green family, myself, Shane and young Shane Junior, 14. LOOKS DOPE: Cheslyn in his 1jz powered Ford XLE “The vibes were great, the Dada’s treat you lekker and there’s never a problem with accommodation.” He adds: “I enjoyed the propvol arena, and just driving. At these events you always meet new people.”

Tarquin Joostenberg, 21, of Ocean View, is rising in the ranks driving his E30 powered by an old school Nissan L28 Skyline engine. He says: “This was my first time in Jozi and it was fantastic, a celebration of note. REVVED UP: Tarquin Joostenberg’s BMW with Nissan L28 powerplant “I had some problems with the car but we got that sorted, then it felt like a Spin world cup.” He describes the layout of the Wheelz ‘n Smoke pitch as having an entry point where you could go into a powerslide, and fellow Capetonian Wafeeq Oliver adds: “That helped me learn how to hold the drift a little bit longer.

Wafeeq has shifted his Nissan VQ35 powerplant into an E30, the cabbie of choice for many Spinners. Still not yet 20, he came out of nowhere to work his way up on the Spin Outlaws list and even represented SA in Botswana. He says: “The birthday bash was well organized, the stands were full, and it was the first time I had brought the E30 out. “It was flawless, and I’m happy we did a good job on the car. If I were to say that there was a driver who impressed me, it would have to be Yusuf Fakier. Raees Weir says: “It was one of the best experiences for me, getting to travel nationally for the sport, I was honestly so excited.