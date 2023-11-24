Caption: NO PLAYING AROUND: It’s a genuine offroader The Suzuki Jimny has a 50-year history as a small and lightweight four-wheel drive vehicle, with each of the four generations of the model arriving to something of a fanfare, and the little cabbie fast became a go-to manageable allrounder.

Thing is, as with most small cars, it was small. Not much in the way of legroom, and not much space in the boot to go on a serious camping trip, unless you’ve got everything that folds out. That was how the Jimny was positioned in the market though, as a sturdy little offroader that you could still hop around town with (on and off the pavement if you so desired). The time has come, though, and those early fans have now got families.

RETRO LOOK: Harks back to the earlier more boxy designs. Suzuki has heard the call for more space and is now offering a long wheelbase five-door version. Designers have brought out the latest version without compromising on the distinctive Jimny DNA. Still powered by the trusty K15B 1.5-litre four-pot petrol engine, the wheelbase has been stretch to 2 590mm, with a bumper-to-bumper length increase by 340mm to 3 820mm. That’s enough for two rear passenger doors and more room, but not too much that the offroad abilities are diminished.

With those dimensions settled, the engineers were sure to keep the same plucky exterior shape that made the three-door such a hit, although it does in fact hark back to earlier more boxy designs. NO PLAYING AROUND: It’s a genuine offroader. This latest model will be offered with the choice of GL and GLX specs and a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. The K15B engine is fitted to all models. This powerplant is a multi-point injection, 15 valves with variable valve management, delivering 75kW at 6 000rpm and 130Nm at 4 000rpm.

And it’s a genuine offroader, not one of those lookalikes you might see outside the mall. The Jimny is fitted with a proper system, including a transfer gearbox with 2H, 4H and four low-range modes. Driver assist comes in the form of the AllGrip Pro system that electronically applies selective braking on wheels with no traction, emulating a traditional diff lock. Hill Descent Control, Hill Assist and Brake Assistance come standard.

For travelers who are looking for more space, and not more passengers, the rear seats fold forwards and increase the loading space from 211 to 332 litres. Suzuki maintains high safety standards with side-impact beams in all doors and three-point seatbelts for all four seats. The GL spec has two airbags and the GLX has six. Pricing for the Suzuki Jimny five-door range: 1.5 GL manual is at R429 900, the 1.5 GLX manual is at R457 900, and. the 1.5 GLX automatic is at R479 900.