Latest launches in South Africa are positively electrifying. Dad jokes aside, the new Volvo EX30 has officially hit the roads of SA, marking a significant milestone for the marque as it throws down its mark in the local electric vehicle (EV) market.

The EX30 is being punted as one of the most accessible fully EV in Mzansi, catering to a diverse range of customers, including the younger market. Of course, as with most EVs, the Volvo comes at a price, but there is the fact that the extra funds would be contributing to the general wellbeing of the planet. Then there are those jaw-dropping acceleration numbers, with the 315k@ twin-motor version going from zero to 100km/h in 3.6 seconds.

Even without the engine roar, that's got to glue you to the seat in a standing start. It's also Volvo's fastest-accelerating cabbie ever. Fittingly, the EX30 was unveiled at Johannesburg's Victoria Yards, an urban regeneration venue, committed to sustainability. With a sleek design and environmentally-conscious footprint, the EX30 boasts the smallest CO2 emissions of any Volvo car to date.

This launch represents a pivotal moment in Volvo’s global transformation towards new-energy vehicles. Greg Maruszewski, Managing Director of Volvo Car SA, expressed excitement about the EX30’s debut, highlighting its potential to become a top-selling model as Volvo pursues sustainability goals. Priced relatively competitively from R775 900, the EX30 offers South Africans the opportunity to get into the fully electric SUV premium market at a price comparable to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles.

The EX30 lineup comes in a variety of configurations, allowing customers to customise their powertrain options, battery types and trim levels, along with a range of vibrant exterior colour choices. From performance to safety and sustainability, the EX30 excels in every aspect, offering impressive acceleration, extended range and fast-charging capabilities for added convenience. Inside, the EX30 features a revolutionary yet minimalist cabin done out in natural and recycled materials, showcasing Volvo’s dedication to sustainable design.