The intention of this event certainly shines through in its execution. Here’s the picture, a veritable horde of classic Beetles parked off outside a vibrantly coloured roadhouse, old school tunes playing, mense milling about kuiering lekker and the sun about to set.

Sound like a movie set, right? Like something out of Grease, but Kaapse style. That’s exactly the vibe that Oswald ‘Ozzy’ Kleinsmith and Ashley Wilson, the founders of Air-cooled Dub Nation, wanted to create last Friday at The Burger Fair in Bellville. Old school: Original Bugs. Picture: Tiffany Lee Adriaanse Ozzy says: “The idea in this event was to bring the old-school feeling back, like in the old movies, and it worked out so well we intend more on the theme.” Then, speaking about the universal appeal of the first car ever to sell over 20 million units worldwide, and perhaps a reference to the Beetle being the poster car of the 1960s hippie movement, Ozzy says: “It was so nice to see the people smile, how the park-off brightened up their moods. Funny how you can be angry on the road then you see a Beetle driving by and it totally changes your mind.”

Ozzy makes a great point, there is something about the VW Beetle that causes joy. Maybe it’s the unique rounded shape, or those headlights and bonnet curve that look like a smile. The car smiles at you and you smile back, perhaps. Also, so many South Africans have got good memories of these trusty little vehicles. Proud: Owners with cabbies. Picture supplied Melicia Mentoor of Kar Kulture Kaapstad adds: “We had a blast at the air-cooled meet out at Burger Fair Roadhouse. The atmosphere was electrifying as many different crews pulled through as well as individual car enthusiasts. “There was a harmony and passion that speaks volumes as Kaapstad has much love for these beautiful classics. Seeing the look on the kids’ faces as they admired the cars, it was just magical. Massive respect to the organisers Ozzy and Ashley as well as everyone who came out with their beauties.”