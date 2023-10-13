Just last week Bobby Nitro had the good fortune to be involved in a matric ball outreach and take it from Bobby, it was a blast. It all started when Sabrena Rogers from Delft contacted Bobby back in August to ask about cars. At the time she spoke about just how tight the budget was and the importance of the ball and, importantly, that her dream car has always been the Lexus convertible.

Bobby knew who to call, Mr Lexus himself, Faizal Rajie. Faizal along with his loose crew of Lexus drivers, is always up for this kind of outreach, and after a few calls the wheels were set in motion. Asked about herself, Sabrena, a John Ramsay High matriculant, says: “I like meeting new people and although I find myself in a tough situation I’m always there for others, I got to matric and never failed. I also know how it feels like to grow up without much, but I hope to make the best of my life and to become a successful and independent person. SEND-OFF: A pragtige Sabrena stands at the Lexus greets her neighbours in Bishop Lavis “I also live with my grandmother who is 78 years of age, she is a pensioner. She has to do everything she can to try and provide for myself and my little sister every day.”

So as to not spoil the surprise, Faizal informed Sabrena that we had a nice white Tazz to collect her in, and Bobby kept the uncertainty alive by telling her that he wasn’t exactly sure what car was coming. You can only imagine her surprise and excitement when a Lexus convoy turned up at the Bishop Lavis street. In fact, Sabrena was speechless. It was only afterwards that she expressed herself, sending a thank you to Faizal saying: “When I saw all those cars I wanted to cry but I thought this is my big day and everything should be good. Truly, I felt like a celebrity.” As it happens at these events, all the neighbours came out, and Sabrena’s aunt Yolanda Bashley told Bobby: “I want to say to the Voice and supporters, thank you. For Sabrena, alles wat mooi is vir jou my darling. What your community is doing for you today, not everybody gets. This is the beginning of ‘n blink toekoms vir jou.”

Bishop Lavis was out on the streets as the road was jam-packed with kwaai karre delivering attendees to the school, with a burnout here and there to keep the adrenalin up. SUPPORT: Sabrena with her aunt Yolanda Bashley The Lexus convoy stood out with style as it made its way to the school, where a red carpet and a loud welcome waited for Sabrena and others. Thanks to Astrid, Eugene, Shafiek, Nazmie, Rushen, Festers and Bradley for stieking uit. Lexus driver Bradley Rowe says: “It’s nice to see how we can make someone proud like this.” Faizal adds: “I like surprises, and to see the joy on people’s faces, and I love to see a lot of Lexus cars together.”

ENTOURAGE: Sabrena’s friends and family shared her joy Sabrena says: “To Uncle Bobby and Uncle Faizal and all the Lexus drivers a big thank you, you made my matric ball into the most amazing day. When I walk in the street by day people are still speaking about it.” LINE-UP: Classy Lexus convoy So ja, that was a blast and an honour to do something unforgettable, and let a young woman know that when it matters, she has the support of her community. And the beauty of it, is that these kinds of outreach activities are happening all over at this time of year, as the Cape car community comes together to show they care. Nitro event