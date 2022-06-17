The recent increase in the price of petrol and diesel has left most of us somewhere between die moer in and simply desperate. We have to get around to earn an income and the costs of transport are taking a huge bite out of those earnings, way more than the yearly increase, if we’re lucky enough to get one of those.

Hard times, but there are small things we can do, especially with regards to driving style, that can ease the burden. Here are some suggestions: The more you put the pedal to the metal, the more fuel is used. So, even though it goes against the petrolkop grain, accelerating really slowly is the fuel-efficient way to go. Imagine there’s a cup of coffee on the dashboard, and your aim is not to spill it. APPROACH: Try and avoid excessive braking Maintaining as steady a speed as is possible is another guideline. When you accelerate only to catch the car in front, then brake, you’re using unnecessary fuel. Let gravity so the work, so use your momentum down hills, and let your speed decrease when you go up hills. The general idea is to not push the accelerator when it’s not entirely necessary.

Of course, driving this way requires that you anticipate traffic. Look ahead to see what’s coming up, both with other cars and pedestrians. By anticipating what they might do next, you can keep your speed as steady as possible. Maintaining a comfortable distance between yourself and the next car also helps, and it’s safer too. Same goes for when you’re approaching a red robot. No point in keeping your foot on the gas then braking hard. Rather coast to decelerate, especially if you can see well in advance that you’ll have to slow down. Saves not only on fuel, but on brake pads too. Simply slowing down is the obvious one. Most cars are the most fuel efficient when travelling and about 80km/h. For example, at 120km/h a vehicle uses about 20% more fuel that at 100km/h. If you work that out over a 25km trip, you’d cut two minutes off the trip but it would cost about an extra R12. It all adds up.

UPHILL: Alles goes up besides salaries Then there are the habits to break. Avoid idling your car when you have to stop for over a minute, except when you are in traffic. Revving at the lights, well, keep it to a minimum. Tyre pressure can also have an effect. If you think about it, tires provide resistance, and if they are underinflated, that resistance increases and the more fuel is required to keep your car moving. Make sure you know the right pressure and check regularly. Weight also increases resistance. So tear out all the other seats and anything you don’t totally need, drop a rollcage in and head for the hills. Erm, cancel that, still gotta get the kids to school.