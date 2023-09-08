Whether it’s the stylish and sporty appearance, the status it brings or the sense of freedom and joy of being behind the wheel, there’s something extra special about an SUV coupé. This gut appeal is likely the motivation for the all-new Suzuki Fronx, an SUV coupé tagged as being fresh, funky and value-for-money motoring nogal.

Usually, when we think SUV coupé, we think Mercedes-AMG GLE, or Audi Q8, very decent cars but a bit frightening on the pocket. The Suzuki Fronx starts at R279 900, so read on. NOT TOO BAD ON THE POCKET: The Fronx retails from R279 900 The Fronx, with its bold grille, swooping roofline, bold wheel arches, and chrome-plated trim delivers the essential design cues that lend that emotional appeal to the SUV coupé segment. This one, however, is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine and promises low fuel consumption. Considering what’s about to hit is with fuel prices, that’s a serious consideration.

KWAAI: SUV Fronx, by the way, is a cross between Frontier and ‘X’, pointing to the crossover nature of the car. There will be four versions available: the Fronx GL or the more luxurious Fronx GLX, both in five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. There are more styling details that add that extra touch. Take the grille, for instance, first seen in the Grand Vitara, and the SUV must-haves in roof rails, daytime running lights and 16-inch alloy wheels on all models. Measuring 3.995m by 1.765m, there’s 170mm ground clearance and more than enough space inside for five adults.

That interior is filled with as many goodies as the price will allow. These include leather multifunction wheel, electric windows and charging ports. KITTED OUT: Interior packs all the basics, which is all you actually need What you don’t see is the noise and vibration dampening, bringing a luxury convenience unusual to this market segment. GLX model buyers get keyless entry with push button start, wireless charging in the centre console, a bigger infotainment system and some extra lighting, like in the footwells.

That 1.5-litre four pot delivers 77kW at 6000rpm which is just enough, but weighing in at 1010kg that’s a decent power-to-weight ratio. Structure includes a rack-and-pinion steering system, MacPherson front suspension with ventilated disc brakes and drums in the rear. The focus here is on young buyers who want that out-of-the-box sporty feel but at an affordable price.