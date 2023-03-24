When you’re young and a bietjie wild and you hear the words ‘personal responsibility’ you might wonder what that has to do with you? Everything, says Bobby Nitro. You see, responsibility means ‘the ability to respond’ and that’s exactly what we’re after as petrolkoppe.

We want responsive cars, and the driving ability to be able to respond with lightning reflexes to every bend and the demands of driving with skill. Of course, that means driving well within your capabilities and the capabilities of the car, which means we have to drive at a rate that we can respond to any unexpected turns the road throws at us. That includes other cars, pedestrians and the like.