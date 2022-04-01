Personal responsibility brings the attention right back home to you. It means doing whatever is in your power to make the roads a safer place for all.

Blame gets in the way of responsibility, because it is a sly way of turning the spotlight onto someone else, and avoiding your own.

Pedestrians should not blame drivers and drivers should not blame pedestrians, if it means that they will take less care as a result. Because it is results we are after, measured by less death on the road.

From 2010 to 2018, 5020 pedestrians died on Western Cape roads, and 41% of these fatalities tested for alcohol had a blood alcohol level higher than 0.2, which is four times the legal driving limit.

And to top it, male walkers are far more likely to be drunk than females. The highest risk group being age 20 to 29.

What’s the insight here? if you’re a young drunk man, stay off the road.

Personal responsibility, in this case, simply means sitting back down and staying put.

