The GHC Racing Spin Outlaws Regional Competition was off the hook last weekend, as the Killarney Extreme Festival whipped the rest of the track compound into a high-speed froth.

COMPETE: Drivers vying for the crown

The cool news, however, is that the regional series is in the process to apply for the awarding of Western Cape colours, and then across the regions. Raziek Rajah of Spin Outlaws says: “We are ensuring the rule-pack process is iron clad, we are becoming more official in standardising the protocols so we can finalise with MSA, and possibly roll out to the rest of the country.”

With the test run being done in Cape Town over four different layouts, the pressure is on to perform, but the fun has been amplified.

[email protected]