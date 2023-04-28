Let’s do a round-up of all the ways in which we can take more responsibility on our public roads, because the change can only ever begin with you. And all it takes, really, is awareness and attention to the basics.

By basics we mean keeping your cabbie in good condition, doing checks regularly and replacing worn parts. Before getting into your car, check that you’re sober and of clear mind. Booze and anger are killers. Then, getting into your car, buckle up immediately and make sure your passengers do to.