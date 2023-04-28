Let’s do a round-up of all the ways in which we can take more responsibility on our public roads, because the change can only ever begin with you.
And all it takes, really, is awareness and attention to the basics.
By basics we mean keeping your cabbie in good condition, doing checks regularly and replacing worn parts.
Before getting into your car, check that you’re sober and of clear mind. Booze and anger are killers.
Then, getting into your car, buckle up immediately and make sure your passengers do to.
Now you’re ready to drive, and when driving keep to the speed limit or below, pre-empt by slowing down in populated areas, and stay alert to all the unexpected obstacles the road might throw in your way.
Also, keep your eyes on the road at all times by avoiding all distractions such as those infamous cellphones that cause so much misery.