The streets of Cape Town boast an array of vehicles and builds, each with its own distinctive flair. Yet there are standouts in this colourful tapestry of kar kultuur, and today Bobby Nitro talks to power couple Shaheeda and Ashaan Williams about their unique passion for Honda FN2 Civics.

Their matching pair of gevaarlike Civics not only turn heads but also leave an indelible mark on the Cape Town car scene. These are cabbies that, when they pull up, the laaities ask “Auntie, uncle, rev die karre asseblief”. BEAST MODE: Ashaan’s Type-R The duo’s love affair with their Honda beasts was apparent at Honda Day 2023, where they blazed the strip and “diced die liefde in”. Tariq Paulse of Cape Town Stance captured the essence of their passion during a striking photoshoot at the False Bay Nature Reserve in Pelican Park, immortalising their love for petrolkop lore.

Shaheeda and Ashaan shed light on their journey within the Cape Town car scene and the inspiration behind their Honda obsession. Ashaan, who has had eight years of involvement in the car community, praises the Honda brand for its reliability and affordability. His plans to unleash the full potential of his Civic Type-R include fitting a K24 engine to, as he puts it, “bring out the bigger beast within my beauty”.

Shaheeda, turning heads in the car scene for seven years, has impressed with her carefully crafted builds. Her Champion Edition Honda Civic Type-R boasts a free-flow exhaust and a custom sound system from Sound Maniacs in Eagle Park. MOOI: Shaheeda’s Champion She is now focusing on accessorising her K20 engine bay, bearing in mind that the couple have matching colour-coded tappet covers. Shaheeda says she loves the unmatched reliability and affordability of Honda builds.

The couple’s say that they get plenty of attention in public, especially among youngsters eager to hear the roar of their engines. Shaheeda tells a story where she encountered a van with disabled children who stopped next to her at the robots. One laaitie pointed at his ear with a smile on his face, and Shaheeda knew exactly what was required. When she powered up the rev, their faces lit up with joy at the sound of her K20-powered motor.