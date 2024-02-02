Pics: Layla Bell and Supplied The South African Campfest, the largest Volkswagen event in the southern hemisphere, is now into its 15th year.

It has reached that point where entire resorts are booked out to host an annual pilgrimage by serious VAG enthusiasts who come in their droves to celebrate outdoor lifestyle and vehicular goodness. This year, among the many convoys descending on the show, we have SA’s all-round car culture promoter and MC Vic Pardal and the legendary Jamie Orr, who describes himself as a car adventurer who travels the world looking for rare cars and parts. They drove two VW Golfs on an epic trip around Mzansi to arrive at Campfest, if all went according to plan, Thursday evening.

As you are reading this, the two plus support crew have completed their 5000-plus kilometre trip driving a South African made 2007 VW Citi Golf 1.8i, and a 2023 VW Golf GTi – the first and the eighth generations of the Volkswagen Golf – arriving at Campfest in Warmbaths, Gauteng. The trip has taken them from cities such as Gqeberha and Cape Town to dorpies like Port Nolloth and Pofadder. Bobby Nitro spoke to Vic and Jamie on Wednesday evening, after a gruelling 10-hour drive.

“For me, the highlight has been to get off the beaten track into the less touristy areas, to hang with locals. For me, it’s about the dream of travelling. “In Cape Town, the welcome was awesome, to hear shared stories and find that everyone has had a VW experience.” At the time of writing, Jamie and Vic had navigated some serious mud near Zeerust, had driven well over 5000km, still had a way to go and were overnighting in Thabazimbi.

ADVENTURE TIME: Karkop Jamie Orr and fans in Claremont MEETING THE FANS: Car culture pundit Vic Pardal, left They had even discovered a stretch of clean public highway near Kakamas that can, with permission, be used to speed test vehicles. Last Saturday, on the way through Cape Town, Vic and Jamie stopped off at VW Claremont for a meet and greet. Hosted by Lowstad crew, the excitement was palpable.

Cape Town’s petrolheads came to stiek uit at the VW branch to display our unique brand of VW goodness and rub shoulders with the travelling celebrities as they passed through town. GET LOW: A mooi dropped Golfie in Claremont Jamie Orr navigating a tricky road in Zeerust Vic even took time to stop off at King of the Lot, a collaboration between Mike’s Place and Racing 4 Change, to show his support for the charity initiative. Highlights of Campfest include a renowned show ’n shine from over 400 contestants (shortlisted to 120 in pre-registration), a competition that reliably identifies some of the country’s top project cars.