Whenever he jumps into a car with a driver known for shall we say dexterity, the first thing Bobby Nitro notices is that the driver will put on his seatbelt, then look around at all the passengers to make sure they have done the same.

After all, a seatbelt is your first line of defence in the unfortunate event of a crash.

Remember, you’re hurtling through space at 120km/h, along with the car, and if the car were to suddenly stop, you would continue at that precise speed through the front window if it were not for that seatbelt. It’s basic physics.

But back to that attitude of safety. If the drivers who really know what they’re doing are ensuring that we all buckle up, then that’s the valuable lesson to be taken from the pros.

Now, as adults we may understand this, but the real test of our understanding comes with the example we show our children. If we buckle them up, every single time (think those short trips to the shop), then they learn young that seatbelts are a no-compromise thing, and they will plug in every time they get into a car.

That’s exactly what you want them to do, seeing that you’re not there every time to do it for them.

