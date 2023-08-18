Yoh, so this must be the neatest-looking Spin car on the scene right now, for two reasons. The first is that its owner, Shabier “Shabba” Lakey, believes in driving a good-looking vehicle. The other is that it has just received a body makeover, so it looks like new.

Just recently, the BMW E30 wasn’t in such tip-top shape. In fact, it was worse for wear after a front-end smash-up that happened on the Spin pitch. Shabba, 37, from Rocklands, says: “Yes, I was in a crash with another driver but, hey, I’m easy-going and could see it was a mistake, so we shook hands.” MANICURED TO PERFECTION: Getting the new spray job.Pictures: Shahiem Bell Bobby Nitro had to ask how he responded. Shabba says: “You must know in this game that you’re going to break stuff. If you’re not fit for that, then you’re not fit for the sport. It’s about having your heart in the right place.”

Shabba has taken the setback as an inspiration to “come back with a new look” and word on the street is this rebuild happened in the space of a week flat. The car has been resprayed black with the help of Shabba’s sponsor Ikie Worx, and sports what Shabba calls his signature stripes with the help of RGR Graphix. New yellow lights complete the look. OPERATION REBUILD: The process.Pictures: Shahiem Bell Shabba got into Spinning after attending events arranged by Jonathan Schaffers at The Hills in 2019, which was an excellent venue while it lasted. He says he wanted so much to experience the rush, the adrenalin of Spin, that he bought the 1980s Beemer and got started with the BMW multi-valve engine it came with. Soon, however, as happens in this game, he started looking for more power. So next came a Toyota 1j followed by the iconic 2jz favoured by many Spinners. Shabba says: “The 2jz is that much more durable and more amenable to those top-down modifications that increase power.”