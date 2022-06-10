On the theme of staying visible when using the road, pedestrians and cyclists are the first that come to mind.

The association’s CEO Neil Robinson says: “There has to be mutual respect on the road towards each other and both motorists and cyclists have to adhere to all rules of the road at all times.”

Considering that cyclists are way more vulnerable, he urges them to safeguard themselves, chiefly through remaining visible. The tip is to wear bright clothing, especially something neon.

Now, it’s not always that easy to get neon stuff, which is why the PPA has raise the funding to manufacture reflective bibs that they hand out to commuters for free.