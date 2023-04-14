Talking to Farouk Meyer about his passion and involvement in the Mini Cooper S, Bobby Nitro couldn’t help but reflect on the sense of pride and enjoyment this man has in refurbishing and driving these iconic cars. There is a sense of being personally involved, understanding what the motor can do, respecting that and enjoying the process.

Similarly, it is out of respect for the brand you choose and the car itself that we drive with knowledge, skill and the right attitude. The knowledge is the working know-how we develop around the mechanics and the rules of the road. Skills refer to the your ability behind the wheel, marked not by boastfulness but a willingness to learn. It’s attitude that brings it all together, though. Being patient and considerate on the roads, letting others pass you, taking your time, and keeping your temper at all times. That’s the way, in Bobby Nitro’s opinion, to really show integrity towards your chosen marque and represent with pride.