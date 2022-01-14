Interesting how we as humans are so attracted to shiny things.

That’s what Bobby Nitro thought when he saw this Corolla, an oldie but a goodie, belonging to one Riyaan Hull of Westgate.

There was something about the finish that caught the eye.

Turns out the Corolla was Riyaan’s professional showpiece, a promotional cabbie for his side hustle in detailing and polishing.

Considering it’s an old classic, it was a good choice.

“Riyaan says: “I’ve always had a passion for Japanese cars and have a history with the 200sx.”

Not one to show off his cars, Riyaan says his passion lies more in the building side of things.

Interesting that, seeing that his detailing business helps other people get their cars ready for show.

INSTALL: Beautiful leather interior that skriks vir niks. Picture: Shahiem Bell

Apparently this 1976 Corolla station wagon wasn’t easy to get hold of. Riyaan says: “I found it sitting deep in dust but the owner didn’t want to sell for quite a while.”

When he did finally acquire the Corolla he fitted Jeep lights, got the polish up to a high gloss, fitted a Nissan 1400 front suspension as he couldn’t get original parts.

With its 1200cc engine, five-speed gearbox and leather interior he was good to go.

NEAT FINISHING: Pure passion put into this ride. Picture: Shahiem Bell

However, says Riyaan: “I soon realised that using it as a wagon to carry around my detailing equipment was not really appropriate.

“This car is not a workhorse and would get ruined.”

As such, he received an offer from some drag scene guys up country, who have bought the cabbie and will put through an intense conversion to drag.

Picture: Shahiem Bell

Next transformation for this rare cabbie.

Riyaan’s advice to anyone interested in building up an old cabbie like this is simple: “Take your time.”

