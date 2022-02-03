The Covid pandemic is at its lowest point since it started two years ago.

The numbers are dropping and the president is open to even more relaxed restrictions being implemented.

For many people this does not mean much, but if you are an artist and entertainer, then the world is becoming a better place and there will be more job opportunities this year.

With Valentine’s Day on our doorstep, Cape Town producers are going flat out with creating shows and work for artists.

A few of the shows happening around town look really exciting. One of them is Robin Pieters’ It’s a love thing Vol 6.

This production started at GrandWest as a commercial music show celebrating local performers and Robin’s achievement of filling up the Grand Arena inspired many artists.

This year the flamboyant singer is once again pushing barriers by booking top local talent.

He has everyone from YoungstaCPT to Idols winner Paxton Fielies, The Voice winner Craig Lucas and DJ Skouers lined up for what promises to be one of the biggest music festivals to grace Cape Town within this pandemic.

Robin has grown in leaps and bounds as an artist and producer and I am sure Cape Town will support his show, and you should do this soon because it is already 50 percent sold out.

The music extravaganza takes place on 26 February at Hillcrest Quarry and tickets are available via Quicket.

Karin Kortje is also doing her thing in a show called Soulful Classics Valentine’s Edition, taking place on 19 February at The Commonade in Green Point.

The Idols winner has had her ups and downs but one thing no one can deny is that she is one of the most hardworking artists and has pushed hard throughout the pandemic.

LIVE: Paxton. Picture.Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Karin is no longer seen as just an Idols winner but also as a producer who has managed to keep her brand alive and even providing other artists with work.

SOUL SISTER: Karin Kortje has show

So go out and show your support to the soulful Cape Town diva by purchasing your ticket on Quicket.

In 2012, lolproductions produced the biggest Valentine’s Day show at the Baxter Theatre called Swagnotes, and this brought much attention from the entertainment industry because since then, a lot of focus has been placed on the month of love by artists, mostly due to the large attendance the show received.

The production company is once again back this year with a special show called Bokaand with the Piekaans and Friends, taking place at the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone.

The show is set to showcase a host of local talent which include the likes of Fransiena Willemse, Austin Rose and Alen the car guard and of course the Piekaans themselves.

TALENT SHOWCASE: The Piekaans.Pix Jack Lestrade

There is a limited number of tickets available due to lockdown regulations.

Tickets cost R150.

To purchase your ticket, contact Shameemah on WhatsApp 063 817 8781.

We can only be grateful that we have survived this pandemic.

It was a tough one with many artists having to do online shows to survive, while others ended up selling their instruments and many lost loved ones.

By the looks of these three shows, I think there is hope that 2022 might be the year that the industry finds its feet again.

It is up to loyal online audiences to come out and support the local artists in person.

I urge you, if you can, to support them all because it’s one thing for entertainers and producers to create work opportunities, but without your attendance, it can not be successful.

So stiek uit and see you at the shows.

[email protected]