Hello everyone! Yoh mense, winter is here, and it arrived with a big bang! This weekend was probably one of the iciest weekends I have experienced in a long, long time.

The chilly weather also brings along the sniffles and the best way I keep the nasties at bay is by upping my intake of vitamin C. I stock up on oranges and lemons and other citrus fruit, getting in as much natural vitamin C as I can. Known to have originated in China and the Asian region, these popular fruits are now available all around the world.

Citrus fruits are an excellent addition to any balanced diet, and can be enjoyed as is, freshly squeezed or in a smoothie and even enjoyed in salads or as a salad dressing. Not only do they boost your immune system, but research says it aids in easing your symptoms or the severity of your cold. In winter, I love starting my day with hot water and a squeeze of lemon.

The citrusy flavour is refreshing and on the days that I do not feel well, I add a piece of ginger and a dash of honey, which is extremely soothing if I have an itchy or sore throat. Since I stock up on oranges and lemons this time of year, I tend to sneak it into my food and bakes too. I find citrus fruit has the perfect amount of acidity to help add flavour and tenderise your meat.

It is also a great way to balance out the sweetness in your bakes. But remember, fresh is always best.

Love, your Cooksister Butternut and Orange Soup Ingredients

1 large butternut (save some seeds) 1 large onion 1 large carrot

carrots 1 garlic clove ½ green pepper

Handful of celery and parsley 2 tbsp butter 1 tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp cinnamon The zest of ½ orange ¼ cup orange juice

2 blocks chicken stock Salt and pepper to taste Method

Peel and roughly chop all the vegetables. In a large pot add the butter, veg, cinnamon and sugar and braise until all the veg is golden brown and caramelised. Close the lid and turn down heat allowing the veg to sweat for a minute.

Add the orange juice and zest, stock, salt, and pepper to taste and top with boiling water. Simmer until all veg is soft, once soft liquidise until smooth. Return to the pot and serve as is or add ½ cup fresh cream to garnish.

Serve by with freshly toasted seeds and a sprinkle of fresh coriander. Apricot and Orange Chilli Wings Ingredients

16 chicken wings 1 tbsp roast chicken spice ½ tsp garlic

½ tsp smoked paprika 1 cup apricot jam 3 tbsp brown sugar

3 tbsp soya sauce 2 tbsp orange juice (clementines) 1 tsp orange zest

1 tbsp crushed chillies Method

Cut and trim your wings for winglets. Spice the chicken wings in the chicken spice, garlic, and paprika. Fry the wings in a pan until crisp and golden or transfer to the air fryer and air fy for 25 minutes on 200°C, ensuring you turn the wings after 15 minutes.

In a separate pan or pot, cook up the sauce. Add the apricot jam, sugar, soy sauce, orange juice and zest, crushed chillies and water, to a pot and bring to boil. Simmer on a low heat, stirring continuously until sauce is thick and bubbly (three to five minutes).

Add in the chicken wings and give it one boil. Garnish with chopped up parsley and sesame seeds or everything bagel seasoning. Lemon and Garlic Chicken

Ingredients 4 chicken fillets 1 tsp garlic flakes

1 tbsp smoked Spanish paprika 1-2 heaped tablespoon chicken spice The juice of ½ lemon

100g butter 3 cloves garlic cut in half. Lemon zest

Method Cut the chicken in strips and marinade with all the above ingredients except the butter, whole garlic cloves and lemon zest. In a large flat pan, over a medium heat, add the butter and garlic cloves.

Once the butter melts and starts to bubble, add the marinated chicken strips. Allow to grill for four to five minutes and brown completely on the one side before turning. Brown the remaining side.

Once brown, reduce the heat to low, add a ¼ cup water, cover, and steam until the water has dried up. Once cooled, sprinkle over lemon zest, chopped spinach and carrot strips and serve as a topping for a chicken salad or on your favourite crusty or flat bread. Orange Loaf

Ingredients 3 eggs 125g soft butter

1 cup castor sugar 2 cups flour 2 level tsp baking powder

1 cup milk 1 tbsp vanilla The zest of 1 orange

Method Whisk together the eggs, butter, sugar, and vanilla essence until light and fluffy. Add in the milk, flour, baking powder and mix until spoon and lump free.

Add in the orange zest and stir with a spoon. Transfer to a greased loaf tin and bake in a preheated oven on 170°C for 40 to 45 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. * Ingredients for the icing glaze

2 cups icing sugar. 2-4 tbsp milk Extra orange zest

* Method for the icing Mix the icing sugar and milk until the icing is thick and smooth. Drizzle over the cooled cake and sprinkle over the orange zest.

Lemon Cake Ingredients 3 eggs

¾ cup soft butter 1¼ cups castor sugar 1½ cups flour

2 level tsp baking powder 1 tbsp vanilla essence 1 tbsp lemon juice

The zest of a lemon Method Whisk together the eggs, butter, sugar, and vanilla essence until light and fluffy.

Add in the flour, baking powder and mix until smooth and lump free. Add in the lemon juice and zest and stir with a spoon. Transfer to a greased Bundt tin or medium baking dish and bake in a preheated oven on 180°C for 30 to 35 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

*Ingredients for the icing glaze: 2 cups of icing sugar 3 tablespoon lemon juice (less if you want a thicker glaze)

Extra lemon zest *Method for the icing: Mix the icing sugar and lemon juice until the icing is thick and smooth.